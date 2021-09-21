Rwanda: Victims of FLN Attacks Awarded Rwf400 Million in Compensation

On Monday, September 20, the High Court Chamber for International Crimes finally passed its verdict for the 21 FLN terror suspects who were being prosecuted for playing a role in the incursions that the outfit carried out in different parts of the country.

The attacks left nine people dead, many others injured and property destroyed or looted.

Among the key points, Paul Rusesabagina the founding president and financer of the MRCD political party that gave birth to the FLN militia was sentenced to 25-years in prison.

As part of the ruling, all the convicted individuals were ordered to jointly pay compensations worth over Rwf412,190,000 to the people that were affected by the attacks.

During the earlier stages of the trial, more than 90 people from Nyaruguru, Rusizi and Nyamagabe Districts had filed for compensations amounting to over Rwf1.6 billion.

These included people who lost loved ones, property or sustained disabilities during the attacks, among others.

Some of the key victims that received compensation include Ladislas Rudahunga, a father who lost his daughter Jackline Mutesi during the Nyungwe attacks.

Court ordered that he should be given Rwf15.6 million, a figure that includes Rwf5 million for the loss of his daughter, Rwf2.19 million for the expenses incurred in her burial, and Rwf500,000 for the costs incurred in judicial proceedings.

In addition, Mutesi's four siblings will get Rwf2 million each for the loss of their sister.

Likewise, Phinehas Karegesa, another father who lost his son Isaac Niwenshuti during the same attacks will be compensated Rwf5.5 million, while Eliane Nyirayumve, a lady who lost her husband Samuel Nteziryayo will get Rwf10.5 million.

Marianne Nyirandibwami, another mother whose daughter Jeannine Niyobuhungiro was shot dead will get Rwf5 million, and Francois Uwambaje a widow of three children who lost her husband Dominic Habyarimana in the attacks will be compensated Rwf10 million.

Each of the five children of Hillary Mukabahizi, a woman who died in the Nyungwe attacks will be compensated Rwf5 million each, while her seven siblings will get Rwf2 million each.

Issuing the verdict, the 3-judge bench gave less than what the victims filed for, citing among other reasons, the fact that some of them did not present enough evidence to prove that they incurred the losses.

In fact, the court resolved that up to 30 people will not be compensated because they did not present evidence that justifies the extent of their losses particularly in terms of property.

Among other people that will get compensated are Vincent Nsengiyumva, the former Executive Secretary of Nyabimata Sector who sustained injuries and his car was burnt during the attacks.

Court ordered that he gets Rwf21.5 million, a figure that covers the cost of his car, medical bills and the money he spent in the judicial processes.

From Kamembe town in Rusizi district, 2019 grenade attack survivors Jean Nepo Nkurunziza and Joseph Nsabimana were compensated Rwf3 million each, while Felix Rutyaisire another survivor will get Rwf4 million.

Nkurunziza sustained six per cent permanent physical disability during the attacks, while Nsabimana and Rutayisire sustained eight and 14 per cent disabilities respectively.

More people who lost loved ones will also be compensated, in addition to those who had their destroyed property or looted, and others who endured physical torture, for instance, those who were beaten and forced to carry looted property into the assailants' hideouts.