Rwanda: RIB Arrests Top Volleyball Official After Rwanda CAVB Disqualification

A senior official with Rwanda's volleyball federation has been arrested over forgery two days after the country's women volleyball team was disqualified from a Confederation of African Volleyball tournament that Rwanda was hosting.

Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, the Second Vice President of Rwanda Volleyball Federation in charge of Operations, was arrested following an investigation in relation with the suspension of the national volleyball team from CAVB tournament, RIB spokesperson said Monday evening.

"He is suspected to have used forged documents in exercising his functions," he said without offering details.

He added, "Investigations continue to establish the role of other federation members."

Rwanda's women volleyball side was disqualified from the tournament by the world volleyball governing body over fielding ineligible players.

The tournament concluded Sunday with Cameroon winning its second successive title, beating Kenya in their latest success.