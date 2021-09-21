Kenya/Somalia: Kenya Thrash Somalia to Finish Ninth in Deaf Games

20 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya deaf men's football team defeated Somalia 5-2 to finish ninth in the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi Monday.

Kenya scored through Kennedy Kilonzo (14),Phillip Kirui (25), Muinde Mweu (36), Bashir Yahye (61) and Gasper Asituha (82).

Ahmed Siyad scored a brace in the 76th and 85th minutes for the visitors who finished 10th.

The home team had been bundled out of the event last week after they lost to Mali 3-2 and Senegal 3-1 in the matches that were played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The result left the side coached by Ben Omukuba pegged bottom in pool "A" to set up a date with Somali.

Kenyan coach Ben Omukuba stated that despite the team posting dismal performances, the future of the players is bright.

"I'm glad that the players showed up today and recorded a good result. We begun the tournament on a poor note and lost the matches that could have propelled us into the quaterfinals. But that a side,I believe individual players have capabilities to perform well going forward. It's sad we won't represent the continent in the next year's Deaflympics in Brazil, but that's the nature of the sport," said the tactician.

Somali coach Mohammed Mahmoud said his side had picked the much needed exposure and experience after coming up against well established teams like Egypt.Gabon will play Libya Tuesday for position 7 and 8.

A composed Kenyan side dominated the game from the first whistle compared to the initial matches where they were scrappy.

Kilonzo notched home from close range in the 14th minute to put the home team ahead. Kenya extended their lead in the 25th minute when marauding striker Kevin Njagi was brought down.

Kipkirui stepped up to send the Somali goalkeeper Iman Clraxinan the wrong way and give a Kenya 2-0 lead, before Mweu further extended the hosts lead in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Kenya were at it again with Yahye scoring in the 61st minute. Somali grew in the game and pressed their opponents, their efforts paid off when Siyad scored in the 65th minute.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X