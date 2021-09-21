Ghana: Aisha Buhari Cup - Ghana's Black Queens Tame Indomitable Lionesses

<i>The damage could have invariably been greater for the Lionesses.</sub>

Ghana's Black Queens ended their campaign at the maiden edition of the FIFA-accredited Aisha Buhari Invitational Women's Tournament on a bright note on Monday by beating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0.

The Secretary-General of world football -governing body, FIFA, Fatma Samoura, was among the football dignitaries who watched the match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island as the Black Queens cruised to victory.

Monday's defeat ensured the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon disappointedly ended the tournament without a point and without scoring a goal.

Losers to the Atlas Lionesses from Morocco on Day 2, the Lionesses came out strong to make something out of this showpiece staged in honour of Nigeria's First Lady, but a determined Ghana erected an impregnable wall at the back.

The Ghanaians also mounted onslaught after onslaught with Vivian Konadu, Elizabeth Owusuaa, Princella Adubea and Nina Norshie delighting the crowd with their skills and invention.

The damage could have invariably been greater if not for the alertness and agility of Cameroon's goalkeeper Gabrielle Bawow Ange. As hard as both teams tried, the first half ended in a barren draw.

However, in the second half, Princella Adubea broke the deadlock on the hour-mark before Ghana sealed victory with Konadu Adjei Vivian's 89th-minute goal

Cameroon finished the tournament on a low, but Ghana would be happy to have put behind them the horrendous 3-0 trouncing by South Africa's Bafana Bafana on Day 3.

Ghana will be battling it out against Nigeria's Super Falcons next in the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers while Cameroon squares up with the Central Africa Republic in a bid to qualify for Morocco 2022 AWCON.

The six-nation tournament featured Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and South Africa's 'A' Women teams and was played on a direct knockout basis.