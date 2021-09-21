Nigeria: Osinbajo Most Qualified to Succeed Buhari in 2023 - Nasarawa Gov

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the most qualified candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

The governor's statement is coming weeks after the vice president's office issued a statement saying Osinbajo has not declared for the presidency following the appearance of posters online and in major Nigerian cities suggesting that he would run for the presidency in 2023.

If Osinbajo joins the presidential race, he would have to contend with his political godfather and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is said to be eyeing the presidency.

Playing host to the Progressive Consolidation Group for Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at Government House Lafia on Monday, Sule further described the VP as a sellable candidate.

"Osinbajo is the most qualified candidate and only sellable product that can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election across the country," he said.

While endorsing the vice president to run for the presidency come 2023, the governor said Nasarawa State is in support of what he called "continuation".

Describing the vice president as a man of integrity that everybody loved to reckon with, he said if given the opportunity to lead the country, Osinbajo as a professional lawyer would lead the nation to the highest level of development.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu, said the aim of their visit to Nasarawa State was to canvass for the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to run for the presidency come 2023.

He said the policies of President Buhari are yielding results, adding that the unemployment in the country is being addressed through the social upliftment policy.

Our correspondent reports that the membership of the group cuts across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo yesterday said Africans must continue to make the extra effort in ensuring that elections in the continent go through the democratic process, remain transparent and fair.

He said this yesterday while receiving the President-elect of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr. Carlos Manuel Vila Nova who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

"There is no question at all that for those of us in Africa, we must make the extra effort to ensure that the democratic process is very transparent. It is such a pleasure to see that that was what took place in your country which led to your election," he was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande.