Nigeria: Sugar Masterplan Could Fetch Nigeria Over N289bn - Dangote

21 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

The National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) is designed to fetch Nigeria foreign exchange in excess of $700million (N289 billion) yearly from the Backward Integration component of the plan.

Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc, Aliko Dangote made this disclosure when he received some businessmen on a visit to DSR in Lagos.

He however warned that the BIP scheme must be protected to insulate the Nigerian economy to be able to achieve the twin objectives of local manufacturing and job creation.

"If the national sugar master plan is followed strictly and the players all follow the rules, the country will be better for it as Nigeria will save between $600 million and $700 million annually as forex," he said.

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Zacch Adedeji, recently said that Nigeria can bridge the 11 million metric tons of sugar demand in Africa annually if the country succeeds in the ongoing Backward Integration Plan (BIP) in the sugar sector.

Mr Adedeji said Nigerians consume 1.7 million metric tons of sugar annually and 250 metric hectares of land must be cultivated to meet the demand.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X