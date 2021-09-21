Nigeria: IPMAN Suspends Member Who Sells Petrol in Jerry Cans

Sokoto — The Sokoto State chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has suspended one of its members for violating the executive order, banning sale of petrol in Jerry cans in the state.

It recalled that the anti-vandal unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had last Friday arrested two persons with over 100 Jerry cans filled with the commodity at Anasiyya filling station, in Sokoto North local government area.

IPMAN's Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Usman while addressing their members during an emergency meeting on Sunday, said they had already written the Gusau NNPC depot, asking them not to sell fuel to erring member.

According to him, they were committed to the success of the executive order because it was taken to address our collective problem.

"We know this measure is affecting our business but it is taken for the benefit of all of us. We have members who could not run their businesses and even abandoned their filing station because of banditry," he added

He however, promised to handover any of its members that violated the order to the relevant security agency in addition of taking a severe disciplinary action against him.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Bashir Gidado explained that, a mobile court would be going round to ensure compliance to the executive order by their members.

"Anyone found wanting would be summarily tried and sentenced by the court, "he said.

Gidado however, said that the measures so far taken against bandits were yielding positive results in the state.