Tanzania: Biashara Utd Fire Warning Shot to Simba

BIASHARA United have vowed to end their Premier League winless streak against Simba when they meet in the opening match of 2021/22 season on September 28th at Karume Stadium in Mara.

The nicknamed 'Border Soldiers' have already returned to their base in Mara after succeeding to progress into the first round of CAF Confederation Cup courtesy of their recent 2-0 victory over FC Dikhil of Djibouti.

As such, they have garnered enough experience to face the defending champions who will also be looking forward to launch their new season campaign on a gas pedal by playing to get all three points.

Speaking on Monday, the club's Manager Frank Wabare admitted that they have had difficult moments whenever facing Simba but this time around, they want to reshape the history.

"The fact that we have never won a league match versus Simba is giving us sleepless nights hence we want to change the story by making sure that we win when we meet in the first match of the season," he said.

He added that they are aware about the way Simba have strengthened their team by bringing on board quality players from different parts but he insisted that football is played on the pitch.

"You can have big names in your squad but ending up losing to an average team that is why we are not moved with the way they have splashed money on the transfer market which is a big difference to us," he remarked.

He however narrated that they too have players who play with passion to win matches and always fight hard to grab necessary points awaiting them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlighting on what they want to achieve in the upcoming season, Wabare pointed out that they want to go beyond the fourth slot they occupied last season as they aim to ascend and not descend.

"Last season, we finished on top four in both premier league and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) as such, our target is to break our own record we stamped last term," said him.

Clarifying on their recent success in the Confederation Cup, Wabare noted that they have so far learned many things despite being their first time to compete on the international football stage.

"As we are about to begin the league season, we will have to balance well our time to fit in the international duels which need thorough preparations and are very expensive to manage.

"We have a big debt to our members and fans to ensure that we excel in both competitions and in order to achieve that, we demand adequate cooperation from stakeholders," said him.