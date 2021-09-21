Tanzania: Dar Upbeat on Climate Change Fight

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said climate change has not extremely affected Tanzania compared to other countries.

President Samia attributed the minimal effects of climate change in the East African nation to the country's various plans meant to mitigate its impact.

She made the remark in New York, United States of America yesterday when re- sponding to a question from a journalist, who asked about the effects of climate change in Tanzania.

Ms Samia is in the US to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit.

She is also scheduled to attend a series of meetings to discuss climate change, food security and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The president landed in New York yesterday and was received by a number of Tan- zanians living in the US.

The president thanked the Tanzanians for a grand reception. In efforts to continue tackling impacts of climate change in the country, the government is preparing the National Climate Change Strategy 2021 2016 draft.

The country has made great progress to integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation into agriculture, food and nutrition security policies and frameworks.

According to the National Voluntary Review report of 2019, Tanzania has a strong nation-wide partnership and commitment to implementation, monitoring, tracking and reporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), backed by a strong political will, collective ownership, integrated planning, and supportive legal frame- works.

A "whole-of-society" approach has been adopted, and a robust national SDGs coordination and monitoring framework, supported by national statistical offices is being developed.

SDGs have been integrated into and were implemented through national medium-term plans, namely, the National Five-Year Development Plan 2016/17 - 2020/21 in the Mainland and the Zanzibar Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty 2016-2020, which also adhered to the three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social and environment).

The report further says Tanzania is doing reasonably well in goals 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 16. Goals 7, 9, 11, 12 are likely to be achieved with stepped-up efforts. Goals 1, 13, 14, 15 17 will need significant local efforts and international support to achieve.

President Samia is also expected to meet with her counterparts from different countries as well as heads of various international organisations for the sake of further cementing their existing cooperation with Tanzania.

The president has already made official and state visits to six countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and Zambia.

Equally, she has been holding talks with different top officials from different international organisations, including International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB). She has also been receiving representatives from different countries who are conveying messages from their Heads of State.

During their talks, President Samia has always been seizing the opportunities to assure members of the international community of the conducive business and environment climate in the country.

The move, she said, goes hand in hand with enhancing the capacity of the country's ports and airports, aimed at facilitating international business.