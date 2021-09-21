Mozambique: Covid-19 - No Deaths Over Weekend

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease were reported on either Saturday or Sunday.

Thus the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 1,903. There have been four days in September in which no deaths were reported. In the first 19 days of the month, there were 39 deaths. In the same period in July and in August, there were 260 and 339 deaths respectively. Compared with August, there has been an 88.5 per cent decline in mortality.

According to a Ministry of Health Sunday press release, since the start of the pandemic 889,606 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 993 of them in the previous 24 hours.

956 of these tests yielded negative results, while only 37 people treated positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 150,018.

Of the new cases identified on Sunday, 22 were men or boys, and 15 were women or girls. Six were children under the age of 15. No cases were reported among people aged 65 and above.

There were 11 cases reported in Maputo city, eight in Nampula, eight in Cabo Delgado, five in Sofala, two in Niassa and one each in Zambezia, Inhambane and Maputo province. No cases at all were reported from Tete, Manica and Gaza.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who prove to be carrying the coronavírus) was 3.7 per cent, the lowest rate since the 3.4 per cent recorded on 10 June. The positivity rates over the previous few days were four per cent on Saturday, 4.9 per cent on Friday, 6.5 per cent on Thursday and 7.8 per cent on Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the same 24 hour period, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo, two in Cabo Delgado and one each in Niassa, Tete and Manica) and four new patients were admitted (two in Maputo, one in Inhambane and one in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 48 on Saturday to 44 on Sunday. 17 of these cases (38.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 12 patients in Nampula, seven in Niassa, three in Inhambane, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Zambezia and one in Manica. No Covid-19 cases were hospitalised in Tete, Sofala, Gaza or Matola.

Over the previous 24 hours, 224 people were declared to have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (113 in Maputo province, 62 in Niassa, 30 in Inhambane and 19 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 145,606, or 97.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 2,692 on Saturday to 2,505 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 857 (34.2 per cent of the total); Nampula, 633; Cabo Delgado, 308; Maputo province, 292; Zambezia, 123; Gaza, 90; Inhambane, 79; Niassa, 69; Manica, 30; Tete, 16; and Sofala, eight.