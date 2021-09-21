Tanzania: Govt Assures Pastoralists to Recover Their Sized Livestock

Simiyu — MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries has begun implementing the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa order that seeks to identify all pastoralists, who have won court cases but so far have not been able to get back their livestock.

This was said by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mashimba Ndaki over the weekend, during the meetings which brought together livestock keepers in Longalambogo and Mwalilo in Itilima and Meatu districts.

He said that currently, the government is reviewing all cases and is also visiting areas where livestock have been withheld, including the areas where pastoralists had won their case in court but their livestock have not so far been restored.

He has instructed the Itilima and Meatu District Commissioners to ensure that they send a list of all cases filed by the pastoralists in the area and review them, so that he can submit it to the Prime Minister, who will also submit it to the President Samia Suluhu Hassan for decision.

"I have been instructed by the Prime Minister to send a list of all pastoralists who have won their cases in court but their livestock has not yet been repatriated by various government authorities and this reflects the good intentions of our sixth phase President, Samia Suluhu in doing justice to its citizens" he said.

He directed District Commissioners of Itilima and Meatu districts to provide the list of cases opened by pastoralists of the areas, so that he can submit it to his superiors for decisions.

"I ask pastoralists to be patient as we are conducting this process and during this period, the government is monitoring and identifying pastoralists whose livestock have been withheld," he said.

For his part, Member of the Parliament for Itilima Constituency, Mr Njalu Silanga appealed to the government to return 280 cattle belonging to pastoralists in Longolambogo village, who had won the court case.

He said he was ready to table to the Parliament a motion to amend regulations that will prohibit government officers to take the law into their hands.