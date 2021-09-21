Nigeria: Judges Who Granted Ex-Parte Orders to Face Investigation Committee

The three Judges who granted ex-parte orders over the same case with the same subject matter, are to appear before a Special Investigation Committee constituted by the National Judicial Council (NJC), in order to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for such act.

The NJC, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, took this stand at its 95th meeting held on 15 & 16 September 2021; and it is in line with the principles of fair hearing.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NJC Information Director, Soji Oye Esq. Other decisions of the Council in the statement, is the resolution of Council to set up a Medical Board in order ascertain the health status of Hon. Justice Amina Yaroson of Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal.

The NJC also considered the Reports of its Investigation Committee, and decided to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice Sobere Biambo of High Court of Rivers State for descending into the Arena of conflict in a matrimonial Suit No: OHC/IMC/2018.

THE NJC at its Plenary considered the Reports of the two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees (PCAC) on the petitions written against 18 Judicial Officers; and on the recommendation of the Committee, issued a letter of advice to Hon. Justice Elias O. Abua of Cross River State High Court to, in future, be wary of granting an order staying the execution of judgement which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in Suit No. HC/MSC/67/2019.

The Council however, dismissed the petitions written against Hon. Justices I. E. Ekwu and Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Justices O. O. Ogunjobi, S. B. A. Candide-Johnson and S. A. Onigbanjo of High Court of Lagos State, Hon. Justices Chiwendu Nwogu, S. C. Amadi and A. U. Kingsley Chuku, for either lacking in merit, sub judice or statute barred.

Other petitions dismissed for the same reasons were those written against Hon. Justice I. K. Banu, Chief Judge, of Adamawa, Hon. Justice A. L. Lagre, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa, Justice Felibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State, Hon. Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of Ondo State High Court, Hon. Justice Nse Emeka Daniel of Akwa-Ibom State High Court, and Justice H. T. D. Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court.

The Council however, decided not to consider the petition written against Hon. Justice I. U. Bello as he had already retired from service. The Plenary of the Council also considered the Report of the Interview Committee, and agreed to recommend 12 candidates as Heads of Court, 18 candidates as High Court Judges, 6 candidates as Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal, and one candidate as Customary Court of Appeal Judge.

The notifications of retirement of 22 Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and notifications of death of three Judges of State High Courts, were also considered by the NJC Plenary according to the statement.