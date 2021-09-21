Tanzania: Samia Appoints Coasco Board Chairperson

20 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Yona Killagane to chair the board of Co-operative Audit and Supervision Corporation (COASCO)

A statement released by the Director of Communications, Jaffar Haniu on Monday said that President Samia also appointed Mathew Kirama as the secretary of the Public Service Commission (PSC) replacing Nyakimura Mulaji who has retired.

Prior to his appointment Kirama was the Director of Administration and Public Service the Department of (DE), President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance.

The appointment of both Killagane and Kirama came into effect since 18th of September this year.

