Tanzania: Prime Minister Touts Hard Working for All

20 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has called on the public to work hard maintaining that the government is committed to improve the economy and livelihood of the nationals.

Speaking on Sunday after inspecting the construction and renovation of the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) in Karagwe District Kagera Region, the premier reaffirmed that the government is pushing for solutions to improve the welfare of the citizens.

"We are going to enhance the economy of every individual in Tanzania whether working in the mines, factories, fisheries or farmers. Both should work hard and increase their productivity," Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa said.

Elaborating the PM stated that for a successful implementation of the strategy, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved funds for the construction of vocational training colleges (VETA) in every council.

"The colleges will be offering Information and Communications Technology (IT) education, electrical engineering, mechanic, and tailoring. This will enable the youth to attain skills to self-employ or be employed," he noted.

