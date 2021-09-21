Tanzania: Azam, Biashara Turn Focus to Domestic League

AFTER stepping into the first round of CAF Confederation Cup, Azam and Biashara United have shifted their focus to the looming 2021/22 Premier League season.

The two envoys in the competition were on siege over the weekend in their return legs of the CAF CC at Azam Complex as Azam produced a 1-0 win over Horseed FC to record 4-1 aggregate win.

Azam's Ismail Kader Aziz netted the solitary goal that kicked out the Somalian club. Horseed were much better than during the first leg match which they suffered a 3-1 loss. With the success, Azam will now face Egypt's side Pyramid FC in another two legged encounter whose overall winner will progress into the follow up chapter.

Later at the same venue, Biashara United recorded a convincing 2-0 victory against FC Dikhil of Djibouti (3-0) aggregate triumph to March into the next phase of the contest.

A brace from Ramadhan Chombo in the first half of the match navigated the Mara based team further despite making their maiden appearance in the games and they had a beautiful match on the day.

Chombo was on the verge to make a hat-trick on the day but he missed a spot kick midway into the opening 45 minutes as pressure piled on the visitors.

In his post-match briefing, Azam Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said they were happy to proceed into the Confederation Cup but now, they will have enough time to start preparations for the premier league.

"The good thing about these knockout matches is found when you succeed to venture into the next round regardless how you played in the previous games since you can have a great performance and fail to cruise into the next round," he said.

He continued: "Our focus now is on the upcoming league match against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga on September 27th and thereafter, we will face Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Kilimanjaro on October 2nd.

"We need to do well in league matches in order to continue strengthening our team before playing Pyramids in the next CAF CC match," he said.

For Biashara United, they have a difficult puzzle to solve in their opening match of the league when they host defending champions at Karume Stadium on September 28th.