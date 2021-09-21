Tanzania: Cattle Trade to Go Digital

SELLING and buying cattle may soon go digital as the Warehouse Receipt Regulatory Body (WRRB) is currently finalising the process to launch a digital portal for that purpose.

The envisaged digital portal would enable traders sell the livestock in the online market.

According to WRRB, the forthcoming digital portal will provide online platform to traders to market their livestock by putting pictures of the livestock and other necessary information, including types of cattle, weight as well as prices.

During an interview with the 'Daily News', WRRB Managing Director Asangye Bangu said the board was developing the vital programme in close partnership with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

"We have decided to develop the system for different reasons, firstly is to fast track and modernise the livestock markets in the country, but also to avert possible widespread of third wave of Covid-9 in populated cattle markets," he briefed.

He detailed that through the advanced cattle selling and buying system, buyers will be bidding for the prices of the cattle through the online system.

"As per the design of the system, after purchasers have bid for the livestock, then the sellers will directly transport the cattle to the highest bidders' destinations," he added.

He informed that the board has already toured and inspected the major Longido livestock market in Arusha region, in assessing the readiness to start implementing the system.

"We're planning to start by implementing the system by linking all major markets within the country," he added.

He said in order to have the program implemented successful, the board will partner with other key stakeholders to educate the relevant traders on how to make good use of the program before its commencement.