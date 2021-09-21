Tanzania: Jafo Campaigns Against Second-Hand Refrigerators, Air Conditioners

Ddodoma — MINISTER of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Seleman Jafo has urged traders to stop selling second-hand refrigerators and air conditioners to save the environment from degradation.

He made the remarks in Dodoma while visiting shops and technicians who sell and repair refrigerators and air conditioners during the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

He said many traders have been selling second-hand refrigerators using R22 gas that is detrimental to the environment, saying the imported goods had been causing serious damage to the atmosphere and urged them to only sell gas cylinders with grade starting R200 onwards.

"Second-hand refrigerators have been harmful to the environment and people have been buying them. There are many side effects, including damaging the Ozone layer," he expressed.

He also called on technicians repairing air conditioners and refrigerators to use the suggested type of gas.

Commenting, Kongwa District Commissioner Remidius Mwema, while representing Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka, said Dodoma is rapidly growing, so there is a need to create a joint platform that will help in educating people.

"It is true that the people have been buying second-hand refrigerators and they are unaware of the negative impacts of such items," he urged.

DC Mwema added that the platform will provide education on the side effects of the second-hand products.