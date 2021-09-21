Tanzania: Jafo Campaigns Against Second-Hand Refrigerators, Air Conditioners

20 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Ddodoma — MINISTER of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Seleman Jafo has urged traders to stop selling second-hand refrigerators and air conditioners to save the environment from degradation.

He made the remarks in Dodoma while visiting shops and technicians who sell and repair refrigerators and air conditioners during the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

He said many traders have been selling second-hand refrigerators using R22 gas that is detrimental to the environment, saying the imported goods had been causing serious damage to the atmosphere and urged them to only sell gas cylinders with grade starting R200 onwards.

"Second-hand refrigerators have been harmful to the environment and people have been buying them. There are many side effects, including damaging the Ozone layer," he expressed.

He also called on technicians repairing air conditioners and refrigerators to use the suggested type of gas.

Commenting, Kongwa District Commissioner Remidius Mwema, while representing Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka, said Dodoma is rapidly growing, so there is a need to create a joint platform that will help in educating people.

"It is true that the people have been buying second-hand refrigerators and they are unaware of the negative impacts of such items," he urged.

DC Mwema added that the platform will provide education on the side effects of the second-hand products.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X