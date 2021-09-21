Tanzania: Another False Start for Young Africans At the CAF Champions' League

Port Harcourt — The Young Africans SC (Yanga) has been eliminated in the African Champions League after losing 1-0 again against Rivers United of Nigeria in Port Harcourt yesterday. The Jangwani Street side were therefore, eliminated by 2-0 goals aggregates and after losing by the same score margin in the first leg encounter held one week ago at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar.

Rivers United scored their lone goal in the 80th minute through Uchechukwu Onyedikachi. The victory for Rivers United has improved its record of playing on home ground, whereby they are yet to lose a match in 11 appearances. The club has won eight matches and draw three times straight. This is yet another bad result for Yanga in the African continental club championship, which they have been missing since 2018 when the club qualified for the Groups stage of the tourney.

For their part, Azam FC and Biashara Mara have qualified for the second preliminary round of the African Confederation Cup competition.

Azam FC qualified for the next stage after eliminating Somalia's Horseed by 4-1 goals aggregate, while and Biashara Mara reached that stage after eliminating Djibouti's Dikhil FC of Djibouti by a 3-0 goals aggregate. Azam FC won 3-1 in the first match at the Azam Complex, then won 1-0 in the return match played at the same venue on Saturday. The victory means Azam FC will play Against Egypt's Pyramids FC next month. Biashara Mara United will face either Hay Al-Wadi of Sudan, or Ahli Tripoli of Libya who played yesterday.

Another team that represents Tanzania in the Continental club championship is Simba SC, who will ptake on Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy. The matches are scheduled to take place between October 15 and 16, while the return leg matches will be held between October 22 and 23. Simba qualified for the second stage after doing well in the last edition of the African Champions League.