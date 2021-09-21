Tanzania Grab Bronze in ICC T-20

TANZANIA Women claimed a bronze medal in the 2021 ICC Women Africa qualifier after beating Uganda by nine wickets at Gaborone Oval in Botswana yesterday.

In that encounter, Uganda won a toss and elected to bat first. They managed to score 79 runs in 18.4 overs. Tanzania came strongly and successfully chased the target by hitting 82 runs in 13.2 overs.

Other than the win, Fatuma Kibasu won the player of the match award, making her third award as she also won it against Rwanda and Eswatini.

In that match Kibasu fired voluminous 127 runs from 66 balls. Another Tanzanian player who won the award was Mwanaidi Ammy, who sealed 87 runs from 48 balls when Tanzania pulverized Mozambique.

Tanzania had a tremendous record as they advanced to the semis of these competitions after picking second place in Group A with eight points and an average of 5.764 net run rates.

Zimbabwean ladies completed first in Group A with ten points in hand after five wins. On the group stage, Tanzania recorded four wins against Mozambique by 200 runs, won by 43 runs against Rwanda, and smashed Eswatini by 256 runs and Botswana by seven wickets. Before securing the three consecutive victories Tanzania lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets.

After sealing a second place, the Tanzanian ladies met with Namibia and lost by two wickets. It was a close game between the two sides; Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat.

On the first innings, Tanzania recorded 89 runs in 20 overs. Monica Pascal coloured the Tanzanian performance, but 30 runs in 48 balls, but her effort and teammates failed to catch the target as Namibia registered 90 runs in 19.4 overs.

Their opponent, Uganda, did well in Group B and banked six points after three massive wins. Like Tanzania, Uganda had dreams to clinch the title, but their vision was lost after facing a defeat from Zimba