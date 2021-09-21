Zimbabwe: Murder Cases On the Rise

A decomposing body of a 13-year-old girl who recently went missing in Shamva has been found in a mountain while another half-naked body of an unknown woman was recovered over the weekend in Mazowe.

Police have since launched intensive investigations into the cases and no arrests have been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the increase in murder cases.

"The ZRP is investigating a case of suspected murder which occurred at Bester Mountains, Shamva on September 16, 2021. The 13-year-old victim went missing from Maxton, Farm on August 29, 2021 and was found dead in an advanced state of decomposition in the mountain.

"In another suspected case of murder which occurred in Mazowe, a body of an unknown female adult was found lying in a trench, half naked with a deformed face. Investigations are underway," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were also investigating a murder case which occurred in Madhlambuzi on September 17, where a man aged 28 was attacked by two suspects over an undisclosed matter.

"One of the suspects stabbed the victim on the stomach and left him unconscious. The victim was later referred to Plumtree hospital where he succumbed to the injuries," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi also urged members of the public to monitor and ensure that mentally-challenged persons in their custody are receiving medical treatment.

This comes after on September 16, 2021, a suspected mentally-challenged man aged 24 fatally struck his 49-year-old mother with stones, over an unknown issue.

In a related case, which occurred on Saturday, a suspected 43-year-old mentally challenged man attacked imbibers at a traditional beer drinking ceremony in Chiredzi and struck a man aged 53 thrice on the head with a hoe. The victim died on the spot.

The ZRP also confirmed the arrest of Petros Chishiri (37) for a suspected case of murder which occurred at Chishiri village, Goromonzi.