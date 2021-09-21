Zimbabwe: Another Witness Nails CID Head Charumbira

Senior Court Reporter

ANOTHER police officer yesterday told the court that his efforts to expose suspended CID director Commissioner Crispen Charumbira's alleged corrupt activities were frustrated as he was powerful during his tenure at the helm of the police department.

Constable Brian Moyo said many police officers have written letters of complaint against Charumbira, but they failed to reach intended destinations since he had "captured" police systems.

Cst Moyo said this while testifying against Charumbira in a matter he is accused of blocking junior officers from arresting drug and gold dealers linked to him.

Charumbira, who is represented by lawyer Mr Norman Bvekwa is denying the charges.

"I spoke to him over Ranga's phone and he told me that I was supposed to release the suspect. I told him that I could not release the suspect and he told me that I was undermining his authority," said Cst Moyo.

"He was so powerful during that time and we were afraid of him. I was even afraid of arresting him and no one could arrest him."

Cst Moyo told the court that some of his workmates wanted to take the matter to the Commissioner-General of police, but were blocked.

Comm Charumbira allegedly transferred Cst Moyo to Hwange and he appealed against the decision.

The appeal is still pending at the High Court.

Last week, another police officer David Manyandure told the court that at the height of the case, he approached the Vice President's Office to lodge a complaint against Comm Charumbira in a bid to expose his alleged corrupt activities.

"I was doing it on my personal level as I had exhausted all police channels of dealing with the matter.

"These were no longer issues to do with police operations, but to do with justice because of the corruption tendencies of the accused," he said.

The matter was adjourned to October 7 when two more State witnesses are expected to testify.

Regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna presided while Mr Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State.