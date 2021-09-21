Zimbabwe: Namibia Lose Africa Final to Zimbabwe

NAMIBIA's dream of competing at the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup came to an end on Sunday when Zimbabwe beat them by 13 runs in the final of the Africa qualifier in Gaborone, Botswana.

Namibia had earlier had an unbeaten run to the final, beating Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Cameroon during the group stages and Tanzania in the semifinals.

Their winning run, however, came to an end in the final when they fell 13 runs short of the winning target.

Zimbabwe elected to bat after winning the toss and got off to a great start as Modester Mupachikwa and Chiedzu Dhururu shared an opening stand of 76 runs at just under seven runs to the over.

Kayleen Green got the breakthrough, taking two wickets in two balls, as she first trapped Mupachikwa lbw for 34 off 28 balls (6x4), and then bowled Mary Anne Musonda for a golden duck.

Dhururu, however, steadied the ship with a patient 44 runs off 56 balls before being dismissed by Merczerly Gorases, while there were also solid contributions from Josephine Nkomo (22 not out) and Pellagia Mujaji (12) as Zimbabwe reached a competitive 133 for four wickets off their 20 overs.

Green was Namibia's top bowler, taking two wickets for 22 runs, while Irene van Zyl and Gorases took one wicket each.

In Namibia's run chase, Sune Wittmann (4) and Yasmeen Khan (7) lost their wickets early, but Adri van der Merwe, with 29 runs off 34 balls (2x4) and Kayleen Green with 21 off 19 balls (3x4) steadied the ship.

They took the total to 80 for four wickets, but the run rate slowed down and with 30 balls remaining they still needed 65 runs for victory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wilka Mwatile added a valuable 26 runs off 24 balls (3x4), and Jurriene Diergaardt 18 not out off 12 balls (3x4), but it was too little too late as they were restricted to 120 for nine wickets to give Zimbabwe a comfortable victory.

For Zimbabwe, Josephine Nkomo (2/22), Precious Marange (2/20) and Nomvelo Sibanda (2/7) took two wickets each.

Zimbabwe now go through to the final qualifying round of the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup, while Namibia's journey comes to an end.

Captain Irene van Zyl, however, said that they took some positives from the tournament.

Öbviously the result didn't go our way today, as we planned and strategised from the start and I think we let ourselves down in the fielding and bowling departments. We gave them a few easy runs and we saw at the end it could have been a much closer game, the way we ended with our batting innings.

Överall, we are satisfied with the tournament; obviously we wanted to cash in with the final and make it a winning one, but now we will just go back to the drawing board, fix our mistakes, learn and grow together as a team, which has happened in the past few months.

Ït wasn't the worst of tournaments for us and we are happy to have ended in the final, but at the end of the day you want to make that count and make it one better than just the second place. So we will work hard on our mistakes and come back better the next time around," she said.