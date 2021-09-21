Zimbabwe: Belvedere Teachers College Students Arrested for Protesting Fees Hike

21 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Police yesterday detained 10 student teachers after arresting them for allegedly staging protests in the capital city against a steep hike in tuition fees.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers swooped on some students as they were gathered at Belvedere Technical Teachers College in Harare and allegedly protesting against the decision by college authorities to hike tuition fees and for not being allowed access to campus for those with outstanding payments. The students are due to write examinations in October.

The 10 students namely Lavender Makoni, Stephen Mariwo, Julia Munyanyi, Tariro Chineganda, Talent Madzivanyika, Nqobizitha Masuku, Blessing Nyamarowa, Nokhuthula Zengeni, Walter Muzami and Tracy Ngomambi were first detained at Milton Park Police Station and were later transferred to Harare Central Police Station, where they were charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The 10 student teachers, who are represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and are detained at Harare Central Police Station are expected to appear at Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

Chinopfukutwa and Saurombe were on Monday evening making frantic efforts to get Makoni admitted in hospital after she sustained some injuries from assault by police officers who arrested him.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X