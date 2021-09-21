Zimbabwe: Man Sued $4,5 Million for Impregnating Neighbour's Wife of 27 Years

A HEADLANDS man is his claiming $4,5 million damages from his neighbour who impregnated his wife of 27 years.

Murambiwa Murangariri is suing Tineyi Lavite Tapfumaneyi of Namie Farm in Headlands, who despite having been made to pay two beasts after admitting to the adulterous affair, continued dating his wife.

Murarangariri is married to Chipo Musonza.

The two have been married for 27 years and have four children together.

According to the summons before the High Court, last year, Murangariri heard through grapevine that his wife was having an affair with Tapfumaneyi.

The rumors' were subsequently confirmed and Tapfumaneyi was made to compensate Murangariri.

He then paid two beasts as per the traditional court ruling.

However, he did not stop the affair with Musonza.

"The defendant's is even defaming the plaintiff by alluding to the fact that he is not man enough. The plaintiff has just obtained confirmation that the last born is not his progeny but was fathered by the defendant," the court papers read.

He said Tapfumaneyi's actions has left his family in disarray and caused him extreme distress.

"The plaintiffs marriage has irretrievably collapsed. The defendant did not have the right to say or act in the manner that he did. The plaintiff has had his good standing affected in the community because of the defendant impregnated the plaintiff's wife and made the plaintiff to look after a child that is not his," his lawyers wrote.

Murangariri wants $3 million being damages for the upkeep of the child who is not his, $1 million for shock, distress and degradation and $500 000 being general damages.