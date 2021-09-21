Namibia: Anti-Poachers Involved in Head-On Collision With Suspected Poachers

MEMBERS of the Wildlife Protection Services unit were involved in a head-on collision while attempting to stop suspected poachers in the Zambezi region on Sunday.

According to regional control warden Morgan Saisai, they intercepted the poachers, who came from Ngoma at the Bukalo checkpoint.

Upon realising they were being followed, the poachers drove off.

"However, we anticipated such a reaction and had other members waiting for them beyond the checkpoint.

"We alerted our members, who then tried to stop them, and they collided," Saisai said.

He said the joint task force was set up with the police's Special Field Force, after they received information on Friday about the suspected poachers being in possession of rhino horns.

Saisai said two Namibian suspects were arrested and they also recovered fake rhino horns.

"Our members are fine. They did not sustain any injuries," he said.

According to Saisai this is a peak season for poaching in the region.

"The region is vast and our manpower cannot be everywhere. Therefore, we appreciate community members playing their part and alerting us of anything suspicious. They should keep up the good work," he said.