Namibia to Sell 27,300 Tonnes of Freezer Horse Mackerel to DRC

20 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE minister of fisheries and marine resources, Derek Klazen, is in negotiations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the sale of 27 300 tonnes of of governmental objective quota freezer horse mackerel.

This emerged on Monday after the DRC's minister of economy Jean-Marie Kalumba Yuma, who was in Namibia on Monday, handed over a symbolic cheque of N$86 million to Klazen to show their commitment to acquire the fish.

Klazen said the negotiations for the deal is yet to be concluded.

"This is the return visit of the minister of economic affairs to cement his commitment that they are going to buy the fish that was left over from the auction, which is 27 300 tonnes," he said.

The sale of fish to the DRC started a few months ago when a delegation from the country visited Namibia.

During the visit, Klazen invited the delegates to participate in the auction of the governmental objective quota.

Executive director of fisheries Annely Haiphene confirmed they are now waiting for the money to reflect in the government's account to conclude the deal.

Haiphene said Namibians were given an opportunity to buy the leftover fish from the auction, but did not take it up.

"There were leftovers and the Namibians came again and . . . priority was given to the Namibians," she said.

Haiphene said this is a once-off deal.

According to Haiphene the fish will be sold to the Kinshasa market alone, which will not interfere with the rest of the market.

The DRC is the biggest market for Namibian horse mackerel.

Haiphene said the fish will be harvested by Namibian-flagged vessels.

"It is for them to negotiate directly with our industry . . . The ministry has no role there. We are only assisting them because we are also seeing that the fishing season is coming to an end," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X