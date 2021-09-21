Malawi: Chakwera Says Government Looking Into Malawi - Mozambique Boarder Disputes

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says government is working tirelessly to bring an amicable solution to the simmering boarder disputes between Malawians and Mozambicans in the volatile Mangochi boarder area of Makanjira.

There have been a lot of cross boarder crimes in the past between Malawi and Mozambique nationals especially in the border area of Makanjira over boundaries.

The president made the remarks at Iba Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Katuli in Mangochi on Sunday during the priestly Silver Jubilee celebrations of His Grace Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa.

"Those that are living in border area are also Malawians and they have the right to be protected. That issue is being looked into." said the president.

Chakwera said as a servant leadership that his administration is, he will ensure that Malawians are living in peace all the time.

The president added that his administration is aware of the various challenges being faced by people in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Archbishop Msusa thanked the president for gracing the event. He advised Malawians to work together to achieve more.

"I thank you President Chakwera and your government for your coming to grace this ceremony," the bishop emphasized.

"Together we can achieve a lot."

Msusa is the bishop of the Blantyre Arch Diocese and also the head of Catholic Church in Malawi. His priesthood journey started when he was 32 years old on August 3, 1996.

He was appointed Bishop of Zomba Diocese in December 2003 and in the same year he was appointed Archbishop of Blantyre Diocese.

He was born on 2nd February, 1962. He is the current Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM). He is 59 years old.

During the celebrations, Msusa also officiated the wedding of his niece Maria Mbewe who exchanged matrimonial vows with Augustine Chimenya.