Namibia: Man Takes Own Life After Attempting to Rape Niece

20 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from the Ohangwena region committed suicide after allegedly attempting to rape his niece.

Ohangwena police spokesperson inspector Kauna Itumba, told The Namibian on Monday that the deceased, Paulus Shiningeni Mpinge, hanged himself at home on Saturday.

He was questioned by his parents about the alleged incident, and in response he started insulting them, Itumba said.

"His father went to report the incident to the police and while giving the report, he received a call from home to say that Mpinge had committed suicide," Itumba added.

In a separate incident, Risto Nuuyoma (45) from Oshuulo village in Oshakati West constituency fell to his death from a palm tree on Saturday morning.

According to Oshana region police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo, Nuuyoma was collecting palm fruit at the time.

His body was transported to the Oshakati mortuary for a post-mortem examination, Aiyambo added.

