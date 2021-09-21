Namibia: Pupil Allegedly Deals Drugs On School Grounds

A 19-YEAR-OLD pupil from Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School in the Ohangwena region was found with cannabis on school premises last week.

According to Ohangwena region police spokesperson inspector Kaume Itumba, the pupil was allegedly selling the drugs to fellow pupils at the school.

The drugs have since been confiscated.

Itumba said the pupil was allegedly selling the drugs at the school for an outsider. His fellow pupils then reported him to the principal's office.

Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School principal Rabanus Shaninga confirmed the incident to The Namibian on Monday. He declined to offer any details of the incident, saying that it may place the pupil's life in jeopardy.

"We are dealing with the matter. Parents have been informed and the child is receiving counselling. For the sake of the child, we need to treat the matter very sensitively," he said.

The Namibian could not establish the value of the cannabis, as Itumba was tied up in meetings and out in the field.

Speaking during the daily crime update on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's Kati FM morning show 'Lungada' on Monday, Itumba said police in the Ohangwena region received information about pupils attending schools near the Namibia/Angola border bringing 2 litre containers of tombo and a mix of brandy and whisky to school.

He said the children carry the alcohol in their school bags.

Early this year, //Kharas police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo urged parents not to use their children to sell drugs.

At the time Mubebo said it is worrying to receive reports that primary school pupils are selling drugs on the instruction of their parents.

"Young people who want to experiment with different drugs and lifestyles are vulnerable when asked to sell the drugs to their friends, and then become addicted themselves," Mubebo said.

He said the police have been visiting schools, with the assistance of the regional education office, to conduct drug searches and to sensitise pupils about the dangers of drugs.

"People, especially the elderly using these children, must realise they are destroying the lives of these young people because they become addicted. They are introduced to a life of crime and start stealing and fighting, and eventually become juvenile delinquents. It is a vicious cycle," Mubebo cautioned.