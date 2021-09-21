Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 30 Cybercrime Suspects At Kwara State University

21 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC says it has arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters at Kwara State University, Ilorin.

EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement on Monday that the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

"Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income," he stated.

The spokesman said that based on intelligence reports and weeks of surveillance, EFCC operatives searched some hostels in the university on Sept. 19 and made a number of arrests.

He added that during interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution, while the targets were taken to the zonal command headquarters for questioning.

Uwujaren said that some of the items recovered from the suspects were six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and incriminating documents.

He said that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

