Nigeria: Sokoto Shuts Down Telecom Network in 14 LGAs

21 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

As part of the efforts to check banditry, the Sokoto State government has shut down telecommunications networks in 14 of its 23 local government areas.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who announced this yesterday said the state secured approval from the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, before the enforcement.

Tambuwal told Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service that the affected local governments are the most vulnerable to bandit attacks in the state.

The development in Sokoto followed that of the neighbouring Zamfara, where all parts of the state are affected; and Katsina State where 13 local government areas are affected.

According to Tambuwal, the ban in Zamfara State has pushed bandits to intensify attacks in Sokoto adding that since the communication shutdown in Sokoto proved successful, the bandits were fleeing from the state to Sokoto.

"Due to the ongoing military successes in Zamfara State, the bandits are fleeing to Sokoto," the governor said.

The governor said Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others are affected in the shutdown.

