South Africa: Covid-19 - the Omega Scenario

analysis

Breaking the chain of transmission through vaccination is the only way to stop the virus from mutating to a point where it's immune to the vaccine, writes Michael Goemans, CEO of Investec Life.

Unvaccinated people are driving up the chances of mutation, creating more opportunities for the Covid-19 virus to bypass the immune system. The more people who are vaccinated, the closer we will get to a point of containment like we have with the flu. That was the clear message given by leading experts from the medical, pharmaceutical and insurance fields who participated in a recent Investec Life webinar.

We've all heard of the Delta variant, but you might not know that when it comes to the new Covid-19 variants, we are already down to "Mu" - the halfway point in the 24-letter Greek alphabet. The problem is that the closer we get to Omega, the more likely it is that the virus "up mutates", meaning it becomes more transmissible and no longer responds to the vaccines we have.

It could also mean people will have to be vaccinated annually for different variants. In such a scenario, the demand for vaccines could easily outstrip the supply, said Dr Stavros...