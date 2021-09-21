South Africa: Coach Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Preliminary Squad for Ethiopia

21 September 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Bafana Bafana are top of Group G with four points from two games having drawn 0-0 with Zimbabwe away at the National Sports Stadium in Harare before beating the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

They will face the East Africans, first in Ethiopia on 9 October before welcoming the same opponents at FNB Stadium on 12 October.

Coach Broos will whittle down his final 23-man squad on Saturday, 25 September in an announcement that will be live on SABC 1 at lunchtime.

Provisional 34-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

DEFENDERS

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC)

Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC)

Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC)

FORWARDS

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC)

Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC )

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X