Zimbabwe: Govt to Fund Coal-to-Fertiliser Plant Construction

20 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Government will provide funding for the establishment of the coal to fertiliser plant in Mkwasine in the 2022 national budget, Verify Engineering chief executive officer Mr Pedzisai Tapfumaneyi has said.

The company, which is wholly owned by Government is spearheading a number of projects countrywide as part of Government's efforts to increase local production.

Mr Tapfumaneyi said this when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development to give an update on the development of their projects.

He also told the committee that they had also partnered the University of Zimbabwe for exploration and feasibility studies for its iron ore special grant in Manhize near Chivhu.

He said distribution of medical oxygen being produced at the recently commissioned Feruka plant would commence before year end.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X