Nigeria/Cameroon: Aisha Buhari Cup Ghana's Black Queens Dominate Lionesses of Cameroon

Ghana's Black Queens defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 yesterday to ensure the latter ended the inaugural Aisha Buhari Invitational Women's Tournament in Lagos without a point and without scoring a goal.

On a day Secretary General of FIFA, Mrs Fatma Samoura led football's dignitaries to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island for Day 5 of the showpiece, the Cameroonian ladies were clearly overwhelmed by the Ghanaians.

After losing their first game to the Atlas Lionesses from Morocco on Day 2, the Cameroonians came out strong to make something out of this showpiece.

But the determined Black Queens erected an impregnable wall at the back and mounted onslaught after onslaught at the fore, with Vivian Konadu, Elizabeth Owusuaa, Princella Adubea and Nina Norshie delighting the crowd with their skills and invention.

The damage could have invariably been greater if not for the alertness and agility of Cameroon's goalkeeper Gabrielle Bawow Ange.

With an admirable warrior in the person of Captain Portia Boakye at the rear and launching attacks with her long thrusts, Ghana settled quickly into the game and Adubea, a picture of pace and power, coming close as early as the 7th minute.

Cameroon's Aboudi Onguene churned out a number of interesting crosses from the left flank, which went begging for utilization. In the 20th minute, on the counter, Nina Norshie bent the ball too much as she closed in on goal and Cameroon again got momentary respite.

Claudia Dabaa came close to scoring against the run of play in the 27th minute, but her jab from a corner kick was intercepted by Gladys Amfobea with goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali at sea.

Cameroon finished the tournament on a big low, but Ghana would be happy to have put behind them the horrendous 3-0 trouncing by South Africa's Bafana Bafana on Day 3.