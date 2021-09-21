Africa: 'Building Resilience Through Hope'

Under the theme 'Building Resilience through Hope', and against the background of the COVID pandemic and global insecurity, the General Assembly's opening will underscore the need for greater urgency and ambition to end the pandemic and ensure an equitable and green recovery and accelerated implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

As we work to end the pandemic everywhere and reboot the global economy, the choices we make will either secure human, economic and environmental health for generations to come, or reinforce old patterns that are destroying nature and driving societal division.

An inclusive, sustainable and resilient COVID-19 recovery is critical to setting the world on course toward a just transition to a 1.5°C pathway that will also create jobs, reduce inequalities and improve health and food security, benefiting people, planet and the economy.

Our greatest challenge - which is at the same time our greatest opportunity - is to use this crisis to turn the tide, pivot towards a better future for all, leveraging increased and more effective international cooperation.

In addition to the General Debate, this year's meeting will kick off a series of international UN conferences in 2021 that are expected to highlight action and solutions that will ignite the transformations needed to secure healthy, peaceful and prosperous lives for all. Further high-level events at UNGA will underscore these lead themes.