Tanzania: Former Cag Roots for Professionalism Among Auditors

FORMER Controller and Auditor General Ludovick Utouh, has underscored the importance of internal auditors to enjoy utmost independence, while discharging their duties.

Mr Utouh pointed out that absolute freedom among internal auditors in the country was a prerequisite of good governance.

"Internal Auditors have always yearned for independence, it therefore important to let them operate in independence, far from the interference of board directors and heads of institutions," emphasised the former CAG, while fielding question from reporters here yesterday.

Mr Utuoh, who is also a guest speaker at the ongoing Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Governance Forum and Conference, challenged the auditors to exhibit professionalism and diligence, while discharging their duties in promoting good governance.

According to Mr Utouh, good governance and financial audit were inseparable, urging board of directors to accord them with independence with a view of discharging their duties.

"There can never be development in the absence of good governance, the two must complement each other," he observed.

Earlier on, IIA Board Member Zelia Njeza described Internal Audit as a vital function for private and public sector organizations in support of the board's governance responsibilities therefore to carry out their duties effectively, offering independent and objective judgment and advice to boards and their committees, internal audit teams must be appropriately qualified experienced, trained, and properly resourced.

"It goes without saying that internal auditors have a big role in fostering good governance in any institution or organisation," she said.

According to Ms Njeza, the gathering brings together experienced local and international speakers from as far as Rwanda and Gambia, to offer insights and expert guidance on internal auditing, governance, risk management, business and internal control.

IIA Tanzania is a professional institute which brings together internal audit practitioners and interested parties in internal audit in Tanzania as members.

It is registered in Tanzania since 2006 with a purpose of creating awareness on the contemporary role of internal audit, promoting implementation of the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) and advocating for acceptability of the globally accepted and recognized Certified Internal Audit certification (CIA).