Tanzania: Why President Samia in Unga Matters

TANZANIA stands to benefit immensely from President Samia Suluhu Hassan's participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), say pundits.

They cited areas where the country stands to gain include strengthening economic diplomacy; attract investments and promotion of tourism.

The analysts gave their diplomatic and economic viewpoints on benefits Tanzania stands to gain from President Samia's participation in the UN General Assembly, mentioning the issue of rebranding and promoting the country in the international community.

University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer Dr Paul Loisulie noted that Tanzania needs the international community because the country cannot exist in separation, thus, Samia's attendance in the UNGA signifies that.

"We are going to further label ourselves that we recognise the international community," Dr Loisulie stated in a telephone interview.

The UDOM senior lecturer also pointed out that President Samia's address to the UNGA would provide a crucial platform for the country to present its agenda in the international community as well as rebranding the country without prejudice.

He said through her address, Tanzania will get the opportunity to tell what it was doing in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Considering that Tanzania's President is a female, that could also add uniqueness amongst other Heads of State in the UN General Assembly, thus she would attract other attendees to know about Tanzania, something which would help to promote the country in the international community," Dr Loisulie said.

An Economist-cum-Investment Banker Dr Hildebrand Shayo was of the view that President Samia's visit to the USA came at an opportune time and such a visit will have huge economic benefits to Tanzania.

Dr Shayo argued that her visit comes at the time when Tanzania is determined to strengthen her relationship with countries such as USA that would bring positive impact to help support Tanzania's efforts under her government in ensuring all opportunities are well captured for the benefit of Tanzanians.

"To put things into perspective, USA investors have several projects in Tanzania and many Americans each year visit Tanzania as their favourite tourist's destination.

The multiplier effect created by President Samia's visit will help to open more avenues to investors and more tourists and their multiplier effects will be enormous to Tanzania," he added.

Dr Shayo further said the USA and Tanzania need each other, an increased investment among US investors' business community in Tanzania along with other developments will create important opportunities for Tanzania to develop.

"It is time Tanzania and USA knock each other's door but importantly for Tanzania to be proactive by knocking to USA through trade relationship especially after signing of the AfCFTA," he said. He insisted that Tanzania and other developing countries should opt for a value chain system rather than supply chain to efficiently explore market opportunities open to these countries.

"I believe this will increase investment in processing industries and thus increase/add values to local agro-produces in Tanzania and in our region," he insisted.

"Tanzania is blessed with natural resources that the country is blessed with, still the government does not have full economic muscle to finance their exploitation, calling and inviting investors from the USA and identification of the right investors will also benefit fully from the resources," he added.

Since Ms Samia assumed the presidency, the USA and other nations' support of Tanzania's quest for economic transformation has gained headlines for both internal and international media. She has further bolstered the country's bilateral ties with visits to neighbouring Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi where benefits have already started flowing into Tanzania through trade increase.

President Samia left the country on Saturday to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit. She is also scheduled to attend a series of meetings to discuss climate change, food security and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The president landed in New York on Sunday and was received by a number of Tanzanians living in the US.