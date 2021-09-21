Sudan: Ruling Council Says Coup Attempt Contained, Situation Under Control

21 September 2021
Radio France Internationale

Sudanese authorities have reportedly contained a failed coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council said on Tuesday.

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on Monday is due to begin and the military will issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said.

A government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coup attempt had involved an effort to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital, Khartoum.

Failed coup attempt in Sudan.

Shots have been heard and several tanks have been seen in the streets of the city of Khartum.

But apparently, the situation is already under the control of the government, pic.twitter.com/m8giLhea8R

- Bashir Hashi Yussuf (@BashirHashiysf) September 21, 2021

Measures were being taken to contain a limited number of people involved, the source said.

A witness said that the military had used tanks to close a bridge connecting Khartoum with Omdurman early on Tuesday morning.

Sudan is being ruled under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians following the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Transitional authorities have said they had foiled or detected previous coup attempts linked to factions loyal to Bashir.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X