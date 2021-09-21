Zimbabwe: Zimrights Raises Red Flag Over Peace Commission Attacks

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has bemoaned the systematic attacks on the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) saying it has dented the institution's credibility and capacity to execute its mandate to the satisfaction of citizens.

In a statement to mark this year's International Day of Peace, ZimRights also expressed concern over the continued displacement of communities across the country.

"The displacement of communities from their ancestral and agricultural lands to pave way for big businesses that are owned by friends and families of the ruling elite. The overthrowing of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) from discharging its mandate regarding the Gukurahundi atrocity as well as deploying political activists to damage the NPRC's reputation.

"The suspension of elections as an avenue through which ordinary people directly influence how they are governed. The massive looting of public funds and natural resources by politically exposed persons depriving the poor of their right to education, healthcare, clean water and a safe environment. These few among many make a mockery of the peace tenets espoused by our Constitution.

"ZimRights further calls upon the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) as the commission charged with advancing the national goals on peace and reconciliation to adhere to its constitutional mandate, maintain its independence and regain the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe.

"The NPRC must further distance itself from political activists that a bent on destroying its credibility. ZimRights offers its solidarity with all the Zimbabwean communities that have never known peace in a long time, encouraging them to become remain vigilant in the pursuit of peace," noted ZimRights.

The human rights lobby group called on the Government to respect and uphold citizens' rights as enshrined in the country's constitution.

"ZimRights therefore calls on the government of Zimbabwe to participate in the peacebuilding journey by respecting the rights of the people of Zimbabwe as enshrined in the Bill of Rights. During the course of the year, we have documented serious violations of human rights that are an affront to our Constitutional obligations to work for the peace and justice of all," noted the group.

