Egypt: Defense Minister Meets Yemeni Counterpart

Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohamed Zaki met on Monday20/9/2021 with his Yemeni counterpart Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi, who is currently visiting Egypt.

The two ministers discussed regional and international developments in addition to issues of common interest, including military cooperation between the two countries.

Hailing the historical relations, Zaki pointed to the correspondence between the two countries' political leaderships to support security and stability in the region, saying Egypt always seeks Yemen's stability.

Meanwhile, Al-Maqdashi expressed hope that the coming phase would witness more cooperation, appreciating the Egyptian Armed Forces' efforts in all fields.

Yemen is interested in fostering military cooperation with Egypt in the coming period, Al-Maqdashi said, hailing Egypt's effective role at the regional and international levels.

MENA