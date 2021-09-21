Egypt: Defense Minister Meets Yemeni Counterpart

21 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohamed Zaki met on Monday20/9/2021 with his Yemeni counterpart Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi, who is currently visiting Egypt.

The two ministers discussed regional and international developments in addition to issues of common interest, including military cooperation between the two countries.

Hailing the historical relations, Zaki pointed to the correspondence between the two countries' political leaderships to support security and stability in the region, saying Egypt always seeks Yemen's stability.

Meanwhile, Al-Maqdashi expressed hope that the coming phase would witness more cooperation, appreciating the Egyptian Armed Forces' efforts in all fields.

Yemen is interested in fostering military cooperation with Egypt in the coming period, Al-Maqdashi said, hailing Egypt's effective role at the regional and international levels.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X