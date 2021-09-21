Egypt,Libya Discuss Ways of Developing Security Partnership

21 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq discussed on Monday 20/9/2021with his Libyan counterpart Khaled Mazen ways of developing the security partnership between the two countries, as well as security issues of common interest.

Welcoming the Libyan minister, Tawfiq stressed the Interior Ministry is committed to offering all forms of support to the Libyan police to face any challenges.

Meantime, Mazen hailed Egypt's pioneering position at the regional and international levels and its efforts to support the Libyan government in various fields.

The Libyan Interior Ministry looks forward to enhancing security cooperation with the Egyptian security authorities, especially in the field of training cadres, Mazen added.

Mazen, who was accompanied by a high-level security delegation, toured the Police Academy and its facilities.

He lauded the development of the Egyptian security sector.

