Egypt: Exports of Egyptian Petrochemicals Company Estimated At U.S.$31mln, - Petrolum Ministry

The Petroleum Ministry said on Monday 20/9/2021 that the exports of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Company were estimated at 31 million dollars in the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

During its general assembly in the presence of Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla, the ministry said that the company exported the polyvinyl chloride and sodium hydroxide to 12 countries, i.e. Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece, Brazil, Turkey, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Jordan, Sudan and Algeria.

Mulla, for his part, called for exerting more efforts to raise the efficiency of petroleum projects and increase productivity in light of the updated national plan for the petrochemical industry.

MENA