Egypt: Mashat - Investment in Human Capital Top Priority for Egyptian State

Minister of International Cooperation Rania El Mashat asserted that investment in human capital is a top priority for the Egyptian state under the directives of the political leadership to promote the living standards of citizens, citing the launching of presidential initiative "Descent Life" to overhaul the Egyptian countryside.

The minister's remarks were made during her meeting with Regional Director of Human Development at the World Bank Keiko Miwa in the presence of World Bank Country Director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti Marina Wes.

The two sides discussed the framework of joint cooperation and the national efforts exerted to invest in the human capital in Egypt.

The meeting comes as part of periodical meetings held by the minister with Egypt's development partners with the aim of putting into effect the state's vision for sustainable development for 2030.

The meeting also covered the Egyptian efforts to upgrade the lives of citizens and enhance investment in the human capital through launching a galaxy of projects and initiatives in the various vital sectors.

They also addressed future cooperation between Egypt and the World Bank group at the level of investment in the human capital especially regarding the sectors of health, education and women empowerment, as well as providing necessary vaccines.

Mashat, on her part, asserted the importance of strategic partnership between Egypt and the World Bank group, saying that the World Bank is financing the education development project with dlrs 500 million in addition to other social protection and social housing programs.

Miwa, for her part, extended thanks to the Egyptian government and the Ministry of International Cooperation for convening Egypt's Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance, noting that such forum's discussions have enriched the international development finance agenda and enhanced joint cooperation to achieve sustainable development.

Egypt's current portfolio of cooperation with the World Bank includes 17 projects in the sectors of education, health, transport, social solidarity, petrol, housing, sanitary drainge and local development with a total value of dlrs 5.8 billion

MENA

_____________________________________________________