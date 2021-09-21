Namibia: Keetmanshoop Residents Protest Against Water Cuts

MEMBERS of the Krönlein Concerned Community at Keetmanshoop staged a demonstration demanding the reconnection of water services on Friday.

They are also calling for prepaid meters to be urgently installed and for a meeting to be organised between the community, council, NamWater and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

Spokesperson for the group, Innocent Matthys, says Covid-19 is still a threat to their lives, while the municipality allegedly overlooks the debts of ministries and businesses who owe millions to the local authority.

The group members are questioning the rate that the Keetmanshoop municipality changes residents, noting the stipulated rate in the Government Gazette of 15 September 2020 of N$70,20 per cubic metre, while average household accounts are N$700, translating to usage of about 10 000 litres of water per household per month.

"Average water usage per household is 2 000 to 3 000 litres, which should translate to a bill of N$250 to N$350 per month. We are being used to pay for a debt that is caused by water thieves, businesses and government ministries that are untouchable," Matthys says.

Keetmanshoop CEO Desmond Basson denies overlooking ministries and businesses' debts, saying all customers were notified to pay up or risk disconnection. Keetmanshoop is part of 14 other local authorities that have shifted to a prepaid bulk water supply system, due to skyrocketing water bills. They owe NamWater about N$23 million and have been urging residents to make their monthly payments since June, to repay the required N$2 million per month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Landless Peoples' Movement (LPM) has placed the blame for the water debt squarely at the door of the town's CEO. In a press release issued on Friday, LPM alleged that Basson failed to implement a council resolution taken in June to implement credit control processes on all active accounts and compile a debt summary.

"LPM calls on its councillors to not further delay taking punitive measures and ensure that the situation is brought under immediate control and that water to affected residents is reconnected," said LPM acting national spokesperson Eneas Emvula.

Meanwhile residents have advocated the recall of all LPM councillors, noting their failure to represent the electorate.

Resident Paul Charles says Keetmanshoop mayor Marie Schmidt allegedly refused to receive the petition and instead hired security to protect her from residents.

Deputy mayor Charlcyta Cooper says protesters refused to submit a notice of demonstration and demanded that for the mayor receives the petition.

"I wish to appeal to all to desist from making use of this platform to push unnecessary political agendas with these divisive statements and instead collectively try to find an amicable solution that is in the interest of the town and all its residents," Cooper says.

Meanwhile, the local authority has reconnected services for defaulting residents, while alternative measures are sought.