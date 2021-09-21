Cameroon: Likoko Membea - Soldiers Renovate Govt Nursery School

During the reception,the school kids praised the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade that they will henceforth study in a conducive environment.

150 Pupils of Government Practising Nursery School (GPNS) Likoko Membea in Buea Subdivision started the new school year 2021/2022 on a good footing. Their old dilapidated school structure that had a blown off roof, shattered doors, stonewashed blackboards, broken toilets, dirty walls among others has been renovated to a modern structure by the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade (BRIM) with headquarter in Buea. On September 15, 2021, the renovated school made up of three classrooms, one office, a sick bay, a kitchen and four toilets was handed to the education family in a ceremony chaired by the Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Absouraman. The walls of the school building had drawings of parts of the body, fruits, animals, flowers among others just to the taste of the children.

Head Teacher of GPNS Likoko Membea, Ebot Mende said the old structure was really not good for those who wanted quality education for their children. She recalled, sadly, how teachers removed rain water from classrooms each morning before starting lessons. That lessons got halted each time the weather was foggy given that they had no electricity. But she was joyful that the renovated structure will cause teaching and learning to be very effective.

South West Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Rose Elangwe Bume, said renovating the school has wiped off tears from the cheeks of the children. She insisted that the now conducive learning environment will produce Medical Doctors, Lawyers, administrators, colonels among others. Parents' representative thanked the soldiers for setting a better stage for their children to acquire knowledge.

In a sketch, the nursery kids indicated how many of their peers were lukewarm about school because of the poor state of the structure but with the school renovated to a modern standard, they were eager to learn in the structure. They concluded by thanking Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of BRIM, for creating an enabling teaching and learning environment for them.