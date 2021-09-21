Cameroon: Mezam IV - Lawrence Ngwakongoh Is New Section President

The Mayor of Bafut gained the position on September 18 through a consensus coordinated by Central Committee Leader, Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor.

The Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Section of Mezam IV has a new President in the person of Lawrence Ngwakongoh, who is equally the Mayor of the Bafut Council. Lawrence Ngwakongoh gained the position on September 18, 2021 through a consensus that was supervised by the party's reorganisation team leader for Mezam IV, Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor. The new CPDM Mezam IV Section President has a 16-man team with Mirriam Lum Chesi Njibamum leading the women's wing of the party (WCPDM) and Herman Kongni Tchoffo being the youth wing (YCPDM) leader. Lawrence Ngwakongoh replaces Kennedy Mbonifor, who had been Section President from 2016.

Congratulating the new Section President and his team, Jean Marc Afesi Mafor urged them to galvanise more persons towards the party, preach peace and reconciliation, and work at promoting the interest of the party. He noted that ideas should always be shared for the growth of the party and team spirit should be promoted. "At every point of your work, you should respect party text. Team spirit should be promoted and deliberations should be objective," he noted. Jean Marc Afessi Mbafor appreciated the entire reorganisation exercise in Mezam IV, a process which according to him exhibited the enthusiasm with which party members held the norms and principles of the party at heart. The CPDM Central Committee Representative added that democracy should be the springboard for the decision making process of the new team.

In an expression of gratitude, Lawrence Ngwakongoh said he will embark on the organisation of reconciliation meetings as prescribed by Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor, to ensure that all spirits are calmed and relaxed for collective work to be done for the growth of the party in the locality. He added that his operational guidelines will be a greater inclusion of women and youths in party activities. "I will work at encouraging people to join the CPDM, a party that preaches peace and development. Together, we need to build our political landscape in Mezam IV," he stated. Lawrence Ngwakongoh who is first CPDM Mayor for the Bafut Council joined the party in 1992. He has occupied several positions in Mezam IV, including YCPDM subsection president, Protocol Officer for President Biya's Youths abbreviated PRESBY and Municipal Councilor before his election as Mayor. Mezam IV has 47 subsections, 189 cells and 97 branches.