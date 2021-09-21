Liberia: National Elections Commission Announces Issuance of 25 Nomination Forms, Expecting More in Coming Days

Monrovia — The process to replace vacancy created in the legislature as a result of lawmakers who filled those seats ran and won in December 2020 to be senators is expected to be crowded as the National elections commission (NEC) announced that 25, forms have already been issued for four vacant seats.

According to the National Elections Commission, as of 16 September 2021, 10 political parties had picked up nomination packages and they include; the Liberia National Union (LINU), Liberia Transformation Party, LTP, and Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, People's Unification Party (PUP), Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Rainbow Alliance (RA), Movement for One Liberia (MOL), Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), United People's Party (UPP), and Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

Also, of the 15 independent aspirants who have collected nomination forms, NEC says; five are from Bomi county, of which one is a female and 4 males; Nimba county has two aspirants of which all two are males; Bong county, has seven aspirants all of whom are males and Grand Gedeh, has one aspirant who is a male.

According to the Commission in a statement issued Monday, the total number of political parties and independent aspirants who collected Nomination Packages is 25, out of which only one Independent aspirant from Bomi County has returned the nomination package to the NEC nomination Center.

The Commission says the Candidate Nomination process which began on 13 September 2021 will end on Friday 24th September 2021.

The Commission says all aspirants who received nomination packages are encouraged to return those packages to the NEC Candidate Nomination Center on 9th and 10th streets on or before the 24th of September 2021 deadline for the Candidate Nomination Exercise.

The Commission also says aspirants with intention to participate in the four by- elections are encouraged to pick up candidate nomination packages now and to fill them and to return them to the NEC on 9th and 10th Streets before the 24th September 2021 deadline.

"The Commission informs all Liberians that the Candidate nomination process will not be extended after the 24th September 2021 deadline."

The NEC, on 3rd September 2021 received the joint resolution from the authorities, mandating the NEC to conduct By-Elections in Bong #2, Bomi #1, Grand Gedeh #1 and Nimba Counties #1 on 16 November 2021.

In this connection, the NEC on 6 September 2021 issued Writ of Elections to Magistrates of the counties counties in which By-elections are to be held.

On 13 September 2021 the Candidate Nomination exercise began at the Headquarters of the Commission in Monrovia.