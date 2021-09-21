Liberia Gets Boost for Rural Telecommunications Development Under Universal Access Program

The head of the delegation, The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Chair of the Governing Board of the Universal Access Fund, Cllr Cooper W. Kruah Sr. signed an agreement on behalf of the Government of Liberia with a company believed to be a giant telecommunication service provider in Ghana to boost rural telecommunications access in Liberia.

This paper has reliably gathered that on September 16, 2021, the Chairman of the Board of the Universal Access Fund, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. along with a high power delegation left for Ghana a week ago to include Chairman of the Project Implementation Unite (PIU), Israel M. Akinsanya, Project Manager Mr. James Lynch Monbo, and Chair on the House Committee on Posts & Telecommunication, Dr. Isaac Roland. among others were part of the signing ceremony in Ghana over the weekend.

Report also gathered that, Mr. Richard Hlomador the Executive Chairman for K-Net, signed on behalf of the company to construct telephones towels in unserved and undeserved location in rural Liberia in fulfillment of one of President Weah's Pro Poor Agenda to bring essentials services to the people of Liberia.

K-Net is believed to be the service provider in Ghana that help to transform the country from analog to digital Television broadcast. In broadcasting the company operate a digital terrestrial TV network on behalf of the government of Ghana as well as a direct to home TV network for private TV broadcasters within Ghana and neighboring West African Countries.

Recently, The Universal Access Fund endorsed the implementation of the proof of concept designed to bring telecommunication closer to the people of Liberia irrespective of their location to have access to telecommunications, to make and receive calls, receive mobile money and other remittances.

Currently, the proof of concept project under the Universal Access Fund program is being carried out in Perlunken, Grand Kru and Gbankaborquiota in Gbarpolu Counties among others.

According to report, Minister Kruah praised President George. M. Weah for his support to the process and also praised the efforts of the Chairman of the Project Implementation Unite (PIU), Mr. Israel M. Akinsanya, Project Manager, Mr. James Lynch Monbo and all others who are working around the clock to make sure that this project succeeds for all Liberians.