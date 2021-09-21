Liberia: Rotary Int'l District Governor Arrives in Liberia Today, As Assistant DG Morgan Speaks of Successes in Liberia

Monrovia — The District Governor (DG) of Rotary International District 9101, Christopher Forster, is expected to arrive in Liberia on Tuesday for a weeklong assessment tour.

According to the Assistant Governor, Rotary Clubs of Liberia, Eva Mappy Morgan, DG Forster who will arrive in Liberia on Tuesday, September 21 will depart on Sunday, September 26.

Rotarian Mappy Morgan, said the responsibility areas of DG Forster covers countries in West African Regional Bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) where Rotary Clubs are established and well-functioning.

She named his responsibility areas as Burkina-Faso, Cape Verde, the Gambia, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia and Guinea.

The Assistant Governor, Rotary Clubs of Liberia said while in the country for the weeklong visit, DG Forster will hold series of discussions with numbers of government entities including the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Education, Dr. Ansu Sonii and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta Saydee-Tarr and World Health Organization (WHO) Resident Representative to Liberia.

She indicated as part of his visit, he was tour some of the many project sites and hold meetings and discussions with the various Rotary Clubs in Liberia.

Rotarian Mappy Morgan said currently there three clubs in Liberia which she named as the Rotary Club of Monrovia, the Rotary Club of Sinkor and the Rotary Club of Gbarnga Rotary.

"Working with Rotary Club International Partners, local communities and businesses, the three Clubs in Liberia were very actively involved in fighting the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014 as well as the current outbreak of the Coronavirus", the Assistant Governor, Rotary Clubs of Liberia recounted.

She also narrated that the Clubs are actively involved in the Polio eradication efforts, other initiatives as water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, economic and community development including peace and conflict prevention.

Rotarian Mappy Morgan said this time around DG Forster will not be visiting the Rotary Club of Gbarnga but his concentration will be only with the Rotary Clubs Monrovia and Sinkor.

She disclosed that in Monrovia and its environs, he will tour the oxygen and library projects as well as an academy in Careysburg District in rural Montserrado County which has to do with young people empowerment through football.

Rotarian Mappy Morgan disclosed Liberia stands to benefit a lot from the DG Forster visit as over the past years Rotary International support to the fullest the Polio initiative in the country which is a success story and many others that have to do with women and youth empowerment as well as in the areas of water and sanitation and education.

She states: "That doing our discussion with him will be highlighting more support to Liberia as our activities have imparted the lives of communities' dwellers in Liberia".

The Rotary Clubs in Liberia is among ten Rotary Clubs in the Sub - region that District Governor (DG) of Rotary International District 9101, Christopher Forster will be touring.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

It is a non-political and non-religious organization.